undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State Week: Dems win big; Welch to step aside
By NPR Illinois,5 days ago
What some are calling a "blue tsunami" swept Democrats into power across the country. Here in Illinois, things haven't changed much. Gov. JB Pritzker led a statewide ticket that saw Republicans shut out again. Juliana Stratton will replace Dick Durbin in the U.S. Senate. And Democrats actually appear to have increased their legislative majorities. Our panel recaps the election.