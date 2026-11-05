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Illinois regulators say prediction markets are illegal gambling, but bettors love them
By Casey Toner and Hannah Meisel,5 days ago
This story is a collaboration between Illinois Answers Project and Capitol News Illinois. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, at a small, round table in a spacious apartment in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, 19-year-old Oliver Wilson sits engrossed in front of two laptop screens, neither of which have anything to do with his introductory-level molecular engineering final exam in a few hours.
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