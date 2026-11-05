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Madera man arrested for DUI after crashing into fence, gas meter, police say
By Stephen Hawkins,5 days ago
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera, police said. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Dellavalle Avenue, where the driver, identified as Marco Sanchez Mendez, drove onto a residential property and hit the property’s fence and gas meter.
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