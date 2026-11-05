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Q&A With Aaron Rios
By David Blanchette,5 days ago
In March, Heartland Credit Union selected Aaron Rios to serve as its new chief executive, succeeding longtime CEO Tom Lex. Rios brings more than 26 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry to the position, having served in key executive roles at Citigroup, Midland States Bank, QCR Holdings and most recently as chief operating officer at Salt Lake City-based Merrick Bank, where he helped lead an operations transformation.