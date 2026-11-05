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Berkshire United Way, General Dynamics Mission Systems Partner on Day of Action
By BusinessWest Staff,4 days ago
PITTSFIELD — Berkshire United Way (BUW) partnered with General Dynamics (GD) Mission Systems to launch a Day of Action, in which employees were connected to volunteer opportunities at BUW-funded partners. On Oct. 9, 36 GD Mission Systems employees spent the morning volunteering at 18 Degrees, the Community Recreation Assoc.,...