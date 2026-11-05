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A real taste of late Autumn on the way this weekend
By Andrew DiPaolo, Meteorologist,4 days ago
We officially recorded just under a quarter of an inch of rain at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Wednesday, the most rainfall since October 16. No rain is expected on Thursday as clouds break for plenty of afternoon sunshine, but winds will stay elevated out of the southwest. Temperatures will barely reach the mid-60s in most locations on Thursday, and as the next cold front rolls through Friday morning, temperatures will continue to fall.