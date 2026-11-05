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Arts Center Of Kershaw County To Host Opening Reception For “What Our Hands Remember”
5 days ago
The Arts Center of Kershaw County will host a free opening reception for its newest exhibition, “What Our Hands Remember,” this Friday, November 6th, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Gallery. The exhibition features woodworking and historical scale models by Philip Hultgren, hand-coiled pottery by Lisa Lindler, and textile creations from the Quilters of Kershaw County. Visitors can meet the artists, explore the displays, and enjoy refreshments. The reception is free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. For more information, visit artscenterkc.org.