undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit West face playoff rematches at Blue Springs & Raymore-Peculiar
By Fred Liggett,3 days ago
Lee's Summit (6-4) at Blue Springs (7-2) It's a rematch for the Lee's Summit Tigers and Wildcats who just three weeks ago played at Peve Stadium where the host Wildcats won easily 41-20. The Tigers visit this time with a healthier group eager to extend their season. The Tigers, now 6-4, showed just how healthy they are last week routing Columbia Hickman 49-14 on the road.