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A Little Stitch of Happiness: Dressmaker Review
By Mae Polzine,5 days ago
Dressmaker is a cozy crafting game by Cozy Lives that was inspired by one of the developer’s wives, who had to give up her costume design practice due to developing a connective tissue disorder (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome). They wanted to give her a way to reconnect with sewing, even though she could no longer practice. I honestly didn’t think I would get so into this game, but I absolutely love it. It allows you to be creative while providing a fun storyline and interesting characters. Plus it’s very relaxing even if there’s moments where you struggle to sew along the line perfectly.