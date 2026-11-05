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Rush Are Heading to Sphere
By Relix Staff,4 days ago
Rush will make their Sphere debut this spring. The recently reactivated group will appear at the immersive Las Vegas space on May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30. Each night the band promises a set of “fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of Rush’s music, legacy and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.” As they have at special stops on their current outing, they will also perform 1976’s 2112 and 1981’s Moving Pictures in their entirety at Sphere.