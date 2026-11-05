undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In NC, Democrats preach unity and cooperation… for now | Hour 1
By Nick Lazorcheck,5 days ago
This episode is presented by Create A Video – Democrats won control of the North Carolina House and are one vote shy of a majority in the Senate. Depending on how the uncounted provisional ballots break, they could win that chamber, too. For now, Democrat leaders are talking about working with Republicans and calling for unity. Color me skeptical.