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John Mayer and Members of The National Appear on Newly Unearthed Live Bob Weir Recording
By Relix Staff,4 days ago
Rhino/WMG have released a new live cut of Bob Weir and the Campfire Band performing “Peggy-O,” the classic folk song the Grateful Dead arranged into a standard of their own. Recorded at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on October 10, 2016, the live “Peggy-O” will appear on the forthcoming Blue Mountain 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which is slated for release on November 20.