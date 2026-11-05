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Sand In My Boots Will Return in 2027
By Relix Staff,3 days ago
Morgan Wallen’s Sand In My Boots will return this spring. The multi-day gathering will take place on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 21-23, 2027, where the Hangout Music Festival once took place. The cross-genre event debuted in 2025 but took last year off. In addition to Wallen, Sand In My Boots’ marquee acts include Kings of Leon and Ella Langley, who appeared at the fest its inaugural year but has since broken out with her Billboard record-breaking hit “Choosin’ Texas.”