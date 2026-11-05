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Shield AI acquires radar firm Echodyne in $5.3B deal
By Aaron Mehta,3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Defense tech firm Shield AI is acquiring Echodyne, a provider of counter-drone radar systems, in a $5.3 billion deal, the companies announced today. The deal, which is expected to close in early 2027, will give Shield an in-house counter-UAS offering, according to a company statement. Echodyne says its counter-drone systems are “used by defense, government and commercial customers in more than 40 countries.” Further, its Metamaterials Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) system was selected in September by the Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to supply counter-drone systems to the US military.