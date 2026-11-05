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Dave Matthews Band Kick Off Fall Tour with a Guest Fiddler, Bust Out and Plea to ‘Get to Work’
By Relix Staff,4 days ago
Dave Matthews Band kicked off a brief fall tour at Madison, WI’s Kohl Center last night, marking their first appearance in the college town in almost 21 years. The show took place right after Election Day, which Matthews seemingly acknowledged by opening with back-to-back versions of “American Baby” and “Don't Drink the Water,” the latter of which included an interpolation of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” Later in the show, Matthews addressed current events more directly at the start of the night’s encore, saying, “In my opinion, you know, it was time for a change. But now we’ve got to get to work, you know, because we’ve got to take care of each other—we’ve got to take care of our brothers and sisters in the world. Every time you say we should take care of all the good people in the world somebody says but first we got to get rid of all the monsters.” He then launched into “Peace on Earth,” an original he debuted last year that has quickly grown into a politically charged solo vehicle.