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Abstract Flags Cardiac Reports Tied to Caffeinated Products; CRN Disputes Method
4 days ago
Researchers analyzing FDA adverse-event data report higher cardiac event reporting for caffeine and stimulant products, while the Council for Responsible Nutrition says the design cannot show risk. Researchers presenting at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026 reported that caffeine- and stimulant-containing energy drinks and supplements appeared disproportionately in...