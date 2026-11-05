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11 States Where Your 401(k) Withdrawals Could Go the Furthest
By Chris Lewis, CEPF,3 days ago
What is Iowa's tax policy for 401(k) withdrawals for retirees over 55?. Why is Mississippi considered a top state for 401(k) withdrawals?. When you picture retirement, you probably picture your money lasting. Where you live could change that math more than you might expect. State taxes, housing costs, and everyday prices vary a lot across the country.