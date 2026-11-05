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Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2026
By James Hetfield,5 days ago
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed the updated lineup for its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV), taking place next weekend. In an Anarchy in the Arena Match, The Death Riders—comprising AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, and Wheeler Yuta—will face The Conglomeration, which includes “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. They will compete against The Cut, made up of “Switchblade” Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson.