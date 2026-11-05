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Online tip flags alleged mass-shooting threat by Fond du Lac teen
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News,5 days ago
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old Fond du Lac teen accused of referencing a mass-shooting threat online was taken into custody. On Oct. 26, Fond du Lac police say they received information from state and federal law enforcement partners regarding a potentially serious threat of violence involving a 15-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The information included online statements attributed to the juvenile referencing a potential mass-shooting incident.