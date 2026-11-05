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CROOK COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION: Parks and Rec district looking for new board member
By Steve Waring/for the Central Oregonian,4 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... The Crook County Parks and Recreation District (CCPRD) is seeking interested community members to fill an open position on its board of directors. This is an opportunity for someone who is passionate about parks, recreation, community involvement and helping shape the future of recreational opportunities throughout Crook County.