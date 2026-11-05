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Morrisey announces 52 new opportunity zones to attract private investment
By Chris Walls,3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WVVA) – Gov. Patrick Morrisey today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has certified 52 census tracts as Opportunity Zones in West Virginia. This will provide new federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs and revitalize communities. “West Virginia is...
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