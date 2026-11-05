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HoneySpell Cafe is Spokane's newest late-night space of fantasy coziness
By Lily Williams,5 days ago
HoneySpell Cafe is a fantasy-themed establishment illuminated by ambient lamps and string lights, with walls covered in golden thrifted decor and a menu that boasts all kinds of magically themed drinks. When Emily Peterson decided to open the business, she knew she wanted to create a third space where people could find community in a relaxed and cozy environment.
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