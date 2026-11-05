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Horse Driver by Horse Driver: Album Review
3 days ago
There is something wonderfully disorienting about Horse Driver’s self-titled debut. Emerging from Richmond, Virginia, this mysterious psych-rock project seems more interested in creating its own sonic universe than following any familiar musical route. Swirling psychedelia, hypnotic rhythms, and a distinctly gritty edge give the record an immersive character, drawing listeners into a world where tension and atmosphere are just as important as the hooks. Originally released digitally, Horse Driver returns on October 16, 2026, in an expanded, remixed and remastered physical edition, giving the material a fresh lease on life.