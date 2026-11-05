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Eqwal Acquires California O&P Company
By The O&P EDGE,4 days ago
Eqwal, a France-based global healthcare and O&P provider, acquired California-based Lerman & Son Orthotics and Prosthetics into its patient care USA division. Lerman & Son began its operations in 1915 as a shoe manufacturer in Berlin. Forced to leave Germany during World War II, the company relocated to China. In 1948, Jacob and Max Lerman arrived in Los Angeles and opened their first facility. Today, the family-owned company is managed by Jack Schwartz, Denise Leiter, and Larry Lerman. It operates a clinic in Beverly Hills and employs 30 people.