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The Gonzaga Jewish Student Union provides a safe space for all
By Ruby Gross,5 days ago
Working at the intersection of religion and culture, the Gonzaga University Jewish Student Union has many roles to fill. In addition to serving as a voice for Jewish students at a Catholic university, the club hosts religious celebrations, facilitates conversations about Jewish culture and holds lighthearted activities where students can build a network of support.
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