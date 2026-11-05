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'Club Kid' changed Jordan Firstman. Now he's ready for the Oscar party
5 days ago
MIDDLEBURG, Virginia – This will forever be the year that Jordan Firstman released his debut feature film and also racked up an ungodly amount of frequent-flier miles. The Long Island, N.Y., native took his heartfelt dramedy "Club Kid" (in select theaters Nov. 6, nationwide Thanksgiving) across the film festival circuit – after premiering at Cannes in May, Firstman had high-profile stops including Telluride, Toronto, San Sebastian, Savannah and New York. And in a four-day stretch in October, he went from Rio de Janeiro to Chicago to Los Angeles to the horse country of Northern Virginia. All while also filming the second season of the HBO comedy "I Love LA."