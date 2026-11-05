undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWE Files Trademark Application For “Kato Sykes”
By James Hetfield,5 days ago
PWMania.com recently reported that WWE ID talent Conan Lycan has announced he will now be known in the ring as Kato Sykes. On November 3, WWE filed a trademark application for the term “Kato Sykes,” as noted by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also includes providing wrestling news and information through a global computer network.