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Parts of law that supported Ohio's six-week abortion ban struck down by judge
By Susan Tebben,5 days ago
A Franklin County judge yet again ruled other provisions of a law that included Ohio’s former six-week abortion ban can not be enforced. The ban on abortions at six weeks, also called the “Heartbeat Ban,” was already blocked from enforcement, which the Ohio Attorney General’s Office chose not to fight on appeal. As Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins put it in his newest court decision, the ban on abortion when cardiac activity is detected “has gone the way of the dodo.”