undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UAB continues ‘duh-LONG-uh’ campaign for kicker Jonah Delange heading into Children’s Harbor Game
By Mike Dubberly,5 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It takes thousands of feet to measure just how vital Jonah Delange’s foot has been for UAB football this season. Now, UAB Athletics is turning those measurements into a creative push for national honors. The Blazers launched the “Duh-LONG-uh” campaign to promote the senior placekicker...