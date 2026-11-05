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United Way Campaign 'On Track' at Midway Point
4 days ago
The United Way of Chautauqua County is roughly midway through its annual fundraising campaign, and it's currently "on track to where we should be." That from UWCHQ Communication and Marketing Manager Nick Dean, who gave an update on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday. Dean says the campaign is currently 40% of the way towards its $1.7 million goal. He says United Way staff have made about 125 workplace presentations throughout the county so far...