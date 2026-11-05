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U.S. Rep.-elect James to seek seats on Ag, Transportation Committees
By O. Kay Henderson,4 days ago
Congresswoman-elect Lindsay James, a Democrat from Dubuque, says she hopes to be appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture when the House convenes in January. “I want to do committee work that is going to address all of teh realities that folks are struggling with here in Iowa’s second congressional district and our farmers have been very clear about needed to pass a Farm Bill,” James told Radio Iowa, “and so I am very interested in being a part of the Ag Committee.”
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