undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Ousts Karen Bass to Become Los Angeles Mayor
By Ny MaGee,5 days ago
NBC News projects the Democratic socialist will take City Hall after a campaign centered on homelessness, housing costs and dissatisfaction with the incumbent. *Nithya Raman is projected to become Los Angeles’ next mayor after defeating incumbent Karen Bass, NBC News projects, marking a major political shift in the nation’s second-largest city.