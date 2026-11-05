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French authorities probe cyberattack targeting nation’s blood supply
By David Jones,4 days ago
Authorities are investigating a cyberattack targeting a refrigeration-equipment supplier for the French Blood Establishment (EFS), which oversees France’s civilian blood supply. An unknown hacker was able to manipulate temperature controls at cold storage rooms for three EFS sites, according to the agency. Temperatures and defrosting thresholds were raised to...