undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rutterz Rodz Unveils Stunning LS-Powered 1962 Chevy Bale Air
By Josh Leatherwood,3 days ago
Cruising through the second day of SEMA 2026, we knew we’d see some cool things if we stopped by our friends at Scoggin Dickey Parts Center. A familiar name in the GM performance world for decades, Scoggin Dickey’s booth, much like the company, is a mix of cool parts, cool folks, and the general hot rod vibe every enthusiast enjoys being a part of. Luckily, we strolled up just in time to see them pull the wraps off Rutterz Rodz’ exceptional ‘BaleAir’ build.