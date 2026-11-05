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Officials investigate cause of helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay, killing one and injuring two
By WLRN Public Media,5 days ago
A helicopter doing aerial photography crashed off Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said. At 11:20 a.m., two U.S. Customs and Border Protection marine interdiction agents working in the area overheard mayday calls from a good samaritan reporting a helicopter crash just off Nixon Beach in Biscayne Bay. Those agents were the first responders on scene and were able to pull the two passengers from the water.