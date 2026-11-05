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Widdis Food Market Opens In Staten Island’s Rossville Community
By Shelby Report Staff,5 days ago
Widdis Food Market has opened in Staten Island’s Rossville community, bringing a full-service grocery store to the neighborhood. The approximately 13,000-square-foot supermarket is supported by Allegiance Retail Services. According to ARS, Shady Widdi, president of Widdis Food Market, selected Rossville because it is an established, family-oriented community. It also...
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