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The nature of Ronaldo's international retirement is in stark contrast to his great rival Messi
5 days ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious Portugal career ultimately ended in acrimony. What a contrast to his great rival Lionel Messi, who also retired from international soccer this year, but only after leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals. As has been the case throughout their record-breaking careers,...