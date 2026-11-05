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'What!?': Ocarina of Time producer admits even the Zelda team was shocked at art changes
5 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s new Switch 2 remake is out now, and it’s already winning players over. It’s the best reviewed game of 2026 by a wide margin, and social media feeds are already filling up with nostalgic posts as players discover a classic game. That’s a significant change from the vibe surrounding the project’s initial reveal earlier this year. The remake’s existence was met with a hint of trepidation from fans, and that was largely thanks to the remake’s bold art style.