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OKM Music Planning Christmas Events in Bartlesville
By Tom Davis,5 days ago
OKM Music is preparing a full schedule of Christmas events and shopping experiences in Bartlesville, beginning later this month. Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, OKM Music’s Mary Lynn Mihm talked about the organization’s holiday lineup, which includes a European-style Christmas market at Woolaroc, a concert by internationally acclaimed pianist Katie Mahan, a St. Nicholas Day celebration and a downtown Christmas Cookie Crawl.