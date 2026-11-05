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Post Office Shooting Iowa
By Charlie Neibergall - AP,5 days ago
Postal employee shot 2 co-workers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say. Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa’s capital city before being captured nearby. A third employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape Thursday morning's shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Des Moines police say officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect without resistance. Jennifer Christine Pledger is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation. Attempts by the AP to reach someone to speak on her behalf were unsuccessful. The shooting happened on the facility’s second floor, in an area not accessible to the public.