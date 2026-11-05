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Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 77 Bcf
5 days ago
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 77 Bcf as of October 30, 2026. Working gas in storage was 3,801 Bcf as of Friday, October 30, 2026, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 77 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 109 Bcf less than last year at this time and 54 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,747 Bcf.