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‘Masters of the Air’ Meets ‘Saving Private Ryan’ in First Look at New WWII Movie
By Chris McPherson,5 days ago
World War II has provided some of the most stirring and powerful stories in cinematic history, for there is something powerful about the idea of ordinary people doing extraordinary things all in the name of freedom. However, there is something particularly horrifying about the experiences of the young men who fought thousands of feet above enemy territory. While movies like Saving Private Ryan and Masters of the Air have brought those experiences to life in spectacular fashion, an ambitious British production is preparing to tell a rather different kind of war story.