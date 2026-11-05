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Minnesota Wild and Red Baron® Pizza to Host 10th Annual Girls’ Hockey Weekend
By Minnesota Wild PR,3 days ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Red Baron® Pizza and Minnesota Hockey, invite girls hockey players and their families to celebrate the 10th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend. Join us for a celebration of hockey, fun and unforgettable experiences, featuring on-ice clinics at TRIA Rink on Sunday, December 6, and a Minnesota Wild game at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, December 12. On-ice clinics are open to 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U girls hockey players.