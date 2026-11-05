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VisionQuest Season Finale Promo Promises "One Final Surprise" — But Is It [Spoiler]?
5 days ago
The season finale of VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ next Tuesday, and Marvel Studios has released a 30-second TV spot promising MCU fans "one final surprise." That's hinted at when Tommy Maximoff walks into a room full of candles; the question now is simple: who will he find waiting for him? His twin brother, Billy Maximoff, seems the most likely possibility, though there's always an outside chance that it's his mother, the Scarlet Witch.