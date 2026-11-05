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Paying teachers, consolidating schools: Jefferson Parish’s newly elected school board members share their visions
By ELYSE CARMOSINO,5 days ago
The Jefferson Parish School Board faces consequential decisions when its new and returning members take office in January, from whether to raise teacher pay to deciding which schools to close next. Three incumbents won reelection Tuesday, and two newcomers will join the nine-member board. Alice Hoyt ran unopposed in District...