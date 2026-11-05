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Insider Information: Fall Enrollment Trends Reveal Hot Majors, Shifting Demographics
By Sara Clarke,5 days ago
Postsecondary enrollment for fall 2026 is holding steady compared to last fall, with community colleges seeing the highest gain at 1.2%, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s Preliminary Fall Enrollment Trends report. Enrollment among traditional college-aged students declined slightly: down 0.7% among 18-year-olds and down 0.8% among...