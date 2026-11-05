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Analysis-Democrats Swept the Midterms. Millions Watched on Livestreams With Their Favorite Influencers
By Reuters,5 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Democratic midterm sweep cemented a new front in the battle for media audiences: livestreaming, where left-leaning creators such as Hasan Piker are attracting viewers large enough to challenge established news outlets for attention. Television networks have long dominated live election coverage, but...