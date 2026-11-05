undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Godzilla Minus Zero Will Be This Weekend's Box Office King As Warner Bros. Gears Up For Another Flop
5 days ago
Godzilla Minus Zero stomps into 3,254 theaters this weekend, and Variety (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that it's expected to head straight to the top of the box office with an impressive $30 million. Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki's highly anticipated Godzilla Minus One sequel will easily fend off competition from Warner Bros. Animation's...