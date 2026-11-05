undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Sell the Team,’ ‘(James) Dolan Better Chill Out’ – NBA Fans Blast Knicks Owner for Reportedly Pressuring Players to Visit the White House
By Aliasgar Ayaz,4 days ago
The New York Knicks are facing questions over a potential White House visit after winning their first NBA championship in 53 years. James Dolan has publicly said he wants to bring the Knicks to the White House, while ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently said he had heard that the Knicks owner was unhappy with players who did not want to attend.