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Oregon State Scientists Help Find Hidden Tension in Spinal Discs That May Explain Back Pain
By Bernadette E. Ontong,3 days ago
An international research collaboration involving Oregon State University has developed a new way to examine spinal discs in three dimensions, potentially helping scientists understand why they deteriorate and how future treatments might prevent or repair the damage. Oregon State Researchers Help Map Spinal Disc Mechanics. The spine has 23 intervertebral...
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